Mariner LLC Buys 5,815 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,276 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 28,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $49.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.99. The company has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

