Mariner LLC Cuts Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Mariner LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,691 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.5% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 16.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHI opened at $97.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $106.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.81. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.63.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.75.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

