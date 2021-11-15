Mariner LLC Increases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Amundi purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $341,365,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $237,690,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $211,046,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $133,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $308,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 515,784 shares of company stock worth $61,403,881. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

AMD opened at $147.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.28. The company has a market cap of $178.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.02. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $155.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.