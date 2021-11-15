Mariner LLC Invests $2.97 Million in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Mariner LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXG. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth $26,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the second quarter worth $37,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the second quarter worth $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 100.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the second quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TXG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.25, for a total value of $2,418,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 337 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $54,543.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,886.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,847 shares of company stock valued at $42,265,906. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXG opened at $166.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of -39.39 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.15 and a 1 year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

