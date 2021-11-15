Mariner LLC Sells 188 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 40,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,055,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 612,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,622,000 after purchasing an additional 152,843 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JLL shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.00.

NYSE JLL opened at $264.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $273.19.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

