Marlin Technology (NASDAQ:FINM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 11,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 63,842 shares.The stock last traded at $9.76 and had previously closed at $9.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71.

Get Marlin Technology alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Investments L P raised its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 0.4% in the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 451,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Marlin Technology by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,148,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 548,406 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Marlin Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.