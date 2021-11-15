Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Marqeta in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.88). William Blair also issued estimates for Marqeta’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Get Marqeta alerts:

MQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of Marqeta stock opened at $24.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.03. Marqeta has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,875,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,317,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth $84,703,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth $93,375,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth $32,990,000. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.