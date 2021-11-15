Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 62,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.11% of Scotts Miracle-Gro at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.5% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of SMG opened at $176.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.77. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $139.20 and a one year high of $254.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.02.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.