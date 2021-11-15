Marshall Wace LLP Grows Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,261 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in NiSource were worth $11,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

NI stock opened at $25.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.08. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other NiSource news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

