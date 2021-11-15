Marshall Wace LLP Has $10.72 Million Stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 534.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,061 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.26% of Sanderson Farms worth $10,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 1.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 188.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,374,000 after purchasing an additional 156,805 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 61,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 499.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $186.80 on Monday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.55 and a twelve month high of $200.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.70 and its 200 day moving average is $182.76.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sanderson Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 21.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is 13.13%.

Several research analysts have commented on SAFM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

