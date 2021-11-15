Marshall Wace LLP Sells 19,556 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,556 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,790.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 63,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,581,000 after acquiring an additional 60,540 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 136.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 15.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,359,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 26.2% during the second quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 148.1% during the second quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 37,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after buying an additional 22,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.81.

AMGN stock opened at $211.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.94. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.47 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $119.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

