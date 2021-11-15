Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires Shares of 252,458 XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 252,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of XPeng by 227.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,822,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,601,257 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 88.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,437,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204,014 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 39.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,348,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 103.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in XPeng by 53.5% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,646,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $48.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.65. XPeng Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.62 and a beta of 8.12.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $582.55 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on XPeng from $53.40 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, XPeng presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

XPeng Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

