Marshall Wace North America L.P. Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,357 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $970,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 218.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 379,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $121,124,000 after buying an additional 24,468 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,233,000. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.06.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $372.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $375.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.92.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.41%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

