Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $11.95 Million in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 617,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,952,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.38% of Livent at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 317.2% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,000 after buying an additional 1,507,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,310,000 after buying an additional 1,241,572 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Livent during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,096,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Livent by 56.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,993,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,598,000 after purchasing an additional 719,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Livent by 31.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,545,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,281,000 after purchasing an additional 611,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTHM opened at $31.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.09. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $32.89.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LTHM shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Livent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.79.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

