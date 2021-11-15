Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $12.82 Million in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 257,964 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,818,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 355.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,467,000 after buying an additional 290,097 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 24.1% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 123,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after buying an additional 23,908 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 1.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 13.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK opened at $42.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.28. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.78 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.07 and a 200-day moving average of $47.12.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a return on equity of 119.09% and a net margin of 61.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.