Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases 11,615 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,615 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $147.33 on Monday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $161.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.67 and its 200 day moving average is $145.11.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

