Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 1,208,051 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,208,051 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.23% of Univar Solutions worth $9,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the second quarter worth about $24,941,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 7.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after buying an additional 38,868 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 59.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 856,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,887,000 after buying an additional 320,070 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 155.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,015,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,759,000 after purchasing an additional 617,954 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 16.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,546,000 after purchasing an additional 81,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,427,577.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNVR shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Univar Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

UNVR stock opened at $28.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.90. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average of $25.00.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

