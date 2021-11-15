Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 30,177 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,177 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $13,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 359.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266,942 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,988,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,112 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2,955.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,780,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,580 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

SNOW stock opened at $386.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $116.30 billion, a PE ratio of -126.72 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $330.21 and its 200 day moving average is $279.92. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities increased their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.72.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.10, for a total value of $8,142,022.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.87, for a total transaction of $18,892,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,895 shares in the company, valued at $58,217,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,075,475 shares of company stock worth $343,418,980. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

