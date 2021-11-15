Martin Capital Partners LLC Acquires 192 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 2.5% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 4.0% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Amgen by 3.0% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 4.9% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Amgen by 8.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.81.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $211.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.17 and a 200-day moving average of $229.94. The company has a market cap of $118.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.47 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

