Martin Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Martin Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,232 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $36,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 39.6% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX stock opened at $112.34 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $93.70 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.56. The firm has a market cap of $132.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

