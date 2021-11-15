Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $15.06 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 5.8% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 84,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB opened at $54.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.70. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.11 and a 52-week high of $55.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.