Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $3.98 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $238.14 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $172.85 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.12 and its 200-day moving average is $223.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.