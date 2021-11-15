Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $413,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $15,636,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $449.40 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $322.16 and a 1-year high of $452.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $423.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.92.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

