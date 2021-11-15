Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $935,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 82.3% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen stock opened at $210.50 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $200.47 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $118.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.81.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

