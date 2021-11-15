Masimo’s (MASI) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $330.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $320.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.05% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MASI. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th.
NASDAQ MASI opened at $299.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.78 and a beta of 0.74. Masimo has a 12-month low of $205.10 and a 12-month high of $300.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $279.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.40.
In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 18,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.97, for a total value of $5,518,827.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $8,714,103.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,528 shares of company stock valued at $15,285,649. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,162,196,000 after purchasing an additional 763,064 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in Masimo by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 2,010,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $544,372,000 after buying an additional 71,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Masimo by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $411,845,000 after buying an additional 69,274 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 14.6% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,946,000 after purchasing an additional 141,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 933,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Masimo
Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.
