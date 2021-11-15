Masimo’s (MASI) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $330.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $320.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MASI. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $299.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.78 and a beta of 0.74. Masimo has a 12-month low of $205.10 and a 12-month high of $300.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $279.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.40.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 18,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.97, for a total value of $5,518,827.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $8,714,103.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,528 shares of company stock valued at $15,285,649. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,162,196,000 after purchasing an additional 763,064 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in Masimo by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 2,010,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $544,372,000 after buying an additional 71,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Masimo by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $411,845,000 after buying an additional 69,274 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 14.6% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,946,000 after purchasing an additional 141,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 933,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

