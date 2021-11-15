Mask Network Market Capitalization Achieves $397.34 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One Mask Network coin can now be bought for $13.64 or 0.00021219 BTC on popular exchanges. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $397.34 million and approximately $123.51 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mask Network has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00051418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.38 or 0.00221503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00010924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00086899 BTC.

MASK is a coin. It launched on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

