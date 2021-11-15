Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Sets New 52-Week High at $90.34

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.34 and last traded at $90.34, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.10.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.14.

Get Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLB. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 35,528.6% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,834,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,056,406,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,303,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,567,000 after purchasing an additional 553,071 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,798,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,928,000 after buying an additional 353,017 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 800.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,509,000 after buying an additional 1,528,185 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 27.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,594,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,263,000 after buying an additional 344,708 shares during the period.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.