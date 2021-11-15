Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires 3,097 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 426,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,631,000 after acquiring an additional 154,127 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 295,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,698,000 after acquiring an additional 78,136 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $81.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.39 and a 200-day moving average of $59.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.48. Mimecast Limited has a 12 month low of $38.84 and a 12 month high of $81.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 7,812 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $586,681.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $592,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 207,737 shares of company stock worth $13,711,630. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MIME shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mimecast from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.13.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

See Also: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME).

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.