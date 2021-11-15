Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys 31,946 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 463.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,946 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 33.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 36,096 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at $487,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Patterson Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $34.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.52 and a 12 month high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 60.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

