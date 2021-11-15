Maverick Capital Ltd. Grows Position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,142,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,070,000 after acquiring an additional 134,530 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 25.3% in the second quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,381,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,788,000 after acquiring an additional 481,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,918,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,956,000 after acquiring an additional 35,816 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 44.6% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 1,187,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,204,000 after acquiring an additional 366,192 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,887,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSIG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BrightSphere Investment Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.57.

Shares of NYSE BSIG opened at $30.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.29. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.70. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $30.88.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 175.91% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

