Maverick Capital Ltd. Increases Stock Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 416.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 130.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 69.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $79.85 on Monday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.24 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

