Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 617 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 58.8% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $97,522.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $13,859,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,319 shares of company stock valued at $29,033,769. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $216.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.77. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $217.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Truist increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

