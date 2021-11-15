Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect Maxeon Solar Technologies to post earnings of ($1.42) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $175.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.80 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. On average, analysts expect Maxeon Solar Technologies to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MAXN opened at $22.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $784.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.87. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $57.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,788 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Maxeon Solar Technologies worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

