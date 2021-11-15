McAdam LLC Has $8.81 Million Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,005 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 1.0% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. McAdam LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $8,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $841,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 50,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 31,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 128,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $31.72 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.04 and a twelve month high of $34.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.12.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.