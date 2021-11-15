McAdam LLC Purchases 5,539 Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

McAdam LLC raised its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the quarter. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF accounts for 0.6% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 262.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000.

Get Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SWAN opened at $36.11 on Monday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.