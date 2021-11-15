McAdam LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

McAdam LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 522,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,089,000 after acquiring an additional 55,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $79.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.49. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $79.32.

