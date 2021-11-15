McAdam LLC Sells 1,491 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

McAdam LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 655,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,243,000 after acquiring an additional 27,872 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,109 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $122.36 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $92.97 and a 12 month high of $123.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

