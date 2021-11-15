McAdam LLC Sells 1,876 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

McAdam LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XBI opened at $126.54 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $118.23 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.95.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

