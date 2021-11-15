McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $475.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) to report sales of $475.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for McAfee’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $475.40 million and the lowest is $474.90 million. McAfee reported sales of $777.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that McAfee will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MCFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on McAfee in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

In related news, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 814,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $17,679,451.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $643,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,528,164 shares of company stock valued at $380,536,440 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFE. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of McAfee during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in McAfee in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in McAfee by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in McAfee by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McAfee stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.72. 55,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,744. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion and a PE ratio of 6.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17. McAfee has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $32.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. McAfee’s payout ratio is 11.44%.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

