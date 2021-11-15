McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $264.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

MCD traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $252.94. 1,709,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,815. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $257.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.20%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

