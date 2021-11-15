McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,065 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.3% of Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

McDonald’s stock opened at $250.67 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $257.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.50. The company has a market cap of $187.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.20%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.