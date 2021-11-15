McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Brian S. Tyler Sells 12,288 Shares

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 12,288 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,703,974.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $224.83 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $168.88 and a 52-week high of $227.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.95 and a 200-day moving average of $199.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.25%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on McKesson from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in McKesson by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,543 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $143,886,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $68,064,375,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,408,000 after purchasing an additional 393,016 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in McKesson by 16,720.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 386,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,984,000 after buying an additional 384,562 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

