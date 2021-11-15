MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Receives $45.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MAX shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock traded up $0.95 on Monday, reaching $18.23. 336,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,346. MediaAlpha has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $70.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.47.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.38 million. Equities analysts forecast that MediaAlpha will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Brian Mikalis sold 1,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $37,836.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Sweetser sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $178,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,230 shares of company stock worth $2,195,621 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 194.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 47.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 47.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 582,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 186,195 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the third quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 21.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

