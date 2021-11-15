MediWound (MDWD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th. Analysts expect MediWound to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MediWound stock opened at $3.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.70 million, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.85. MediWound has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $6.22.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Aegis cut their price objective on shares of MediWound from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MediWound stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of MediWound as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

