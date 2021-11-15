Merck KGaA’s (MKGAY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

MKGAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Merck KGaA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Merck KGaA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Merck KGaA stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. Merck KGaA has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $42.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.36.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

