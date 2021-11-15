Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives $72.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMSI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $60,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $680,230.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,033.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,571 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $45,471,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,866,000 after acquiring an additional 462,477 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,923,000 after acquiring an additional 332,748 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,229,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 385,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,926,000 after acquiring an additional 194,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMSI stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.08. 9,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,312. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $49.63 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 89.15, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

