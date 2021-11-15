Metadium Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8.61 Million (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Metadium has a market cap of $146.52 million and approximately $8.61 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metadium coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00050997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.66 or 0.00221586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00086705 BTC.

About Metadium

Metadium (META) is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 coins. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com . The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Buying and Selling Metadium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars.

