MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 1,673.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,397 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 356.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 138.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $164,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $33.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 2.21. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.97%.

HP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.56.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

