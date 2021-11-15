MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NewMarket during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in NewMarket by 2,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in NewMarket by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in NewMarket during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NewMarket by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

In related news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total transaction of $201,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Rogers sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.13, for a total value of $186,432.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEU stock opened at $342.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $344.53 and a 200-day moving average of $335.92. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $297.29 and a one year high of $432.55.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $622.21 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 30.15% and a net margin of 10.43%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Separately, TheStreet raised NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.