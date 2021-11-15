MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 40.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,255 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. 58.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 36,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $1,256,637.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $25,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,776,419 over the last three months. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BE opened at $34.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 3.67. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BE. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.19.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

